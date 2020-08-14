Glen S. 'Sam' Guyett

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Due to the current pandemic, please abide by safety guidelines.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Mead, pastor of Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sons of American Legion Post No. 574 at 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.