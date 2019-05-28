Gladys E. Hendricks
EAGLE BRIDGE — A calling hour for Gladys E. Hendricks will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 29, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at noon with Jeffrey Peck officiating. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
