Gisela McByrneQUEENSBURY — Gisela McByrne, 90, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 28, 2021 followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on April 29, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury. For those unable to attend in person, please join us for the funeral via Zoom (Meeting ID: 840 7539 1618 Passcode: 528699).

Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.

