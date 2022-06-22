Gertrude S. Daly

KINGSBURY — Graveside services for Gertrude S. Daly, who passed away on December 4, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Union Cemetery. She and her husband, Robert will be laid to rest together.

Following the committal service, all are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Daly family home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

