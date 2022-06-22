 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gertrude S. Daly

  • 0

Gertrude S. Daly

KINGSBURY — Graveside services for Gertrude S. Daly, who passed away on December 4, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Union Cemetery. She and her husband, Robert will be laid to rest together.

Following the committal service, all are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Daly family home.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News