Geraldine “Gerry” Russell

ARGYLE — Geraldine “Gerry” Russell, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of Life for Gerry will be held at the Middle Falls Fire Department, Route 29 and Route 40, Middle Falls, NY 12848, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

