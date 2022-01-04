Gerald T. Goard

QUEENSBURY — Gerald T. Goard, "Jerry" passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, at Albany Medical Center following a fall.

Services will be held privately at the request of the immediate family. Interment with full military honors will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.