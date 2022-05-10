 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald L. Lathrop

  • 0

Gerald L. Lathrop

GREENWICH — A graveside service with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Rupert Cemetery for Gerald L. Lathrop, who passed away February 1, 2022.

Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News