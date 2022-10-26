 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald Brian Centerbar

Gerald Brian Centerbar

GANSEVOORT — Gerald Brian Centerbar, 77, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

