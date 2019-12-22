George W. Harbeson Jr.
George W. Harbeson Jr.

GRANVILLE — Friends of George W. Harbeson Jr. may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY 12832.

A Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

