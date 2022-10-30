 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Louis Sicard

George Louis Sicard

GLEN LAKE — George Louis Sicard, born Feb. 23, 1951, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by his family after courageously battling complications from injuries he sustained from a fall in May.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

