George H. Graham, Jr.

SCHUYLERVILLE — George H. Graham, Jr., 80, passed away at Washington Center, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with long illness.

A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Street Cemetery.

In loving memory of George, contributions may be made to Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept., 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.