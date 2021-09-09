 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George H. Graham, Jr.
0 entries

George H. Graham, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

George H. Graham, Jr.

SCHUYLERVILLE — George H. Graham, Jr., 80, passed away at Washington Center, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with long illness.

A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Street Cemetery.

In loving memory of George, contributions may be made to Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept., 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News