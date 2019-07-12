{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Friends of George F. Pierce Jr. may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

