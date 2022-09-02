George B. Slywka

QUEENSBURY — George B. Slywka, 81, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow the funeral at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave., Lake George, NY 12845.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.