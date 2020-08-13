You have permission to edit this article.
Geneva Grace "Ginny" Palmer
Geneva Grace “Ginny” Palmer

Geneva Grace ‘Ginny’ Palmer

GLENS FALLS — Committal services for Geneva Grace “Ginny” Palmer, who passed away on Oct. 3, 2016, will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Glens Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

