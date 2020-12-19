 Skip to main content
EASTON – Geneva Baldwin, 61, of the Easton IRA on General Fellows Road passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.

A Graveside Service and celebration of Geneva’s life will be held in the spring at the Wilton Developmental Center Cemetery, Northern Pine Road, Wilton.

For more information, please visit Facebook and enter Densmore Funeral Home.

