GLENS FALLS — Gary Lee Mabb, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Family and close friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafeyette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow at West Glens Falls Cemetery, in the Town of Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's name to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.