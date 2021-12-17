 Skip to main content
Gary "Julio" Thomas Vitro

GANSEVOORT — Gary "Julio" Thomas Vitro passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 10, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. If you are unable to attend calling hours, please join the family via Zoom:

Meeting ID: 819 9810 7184

Passcode: 379102.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

