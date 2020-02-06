Gary Edward Senical
QUEENSBURY — Visitation for Gary Edward Senical will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Senical as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

