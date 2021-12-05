 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gail Naylor DeWitt

  • 0

Gail Naylor DeWitt

QUEENSBURY — Gail Naylor DeWitt, 87, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. Calling hours will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY. (Masks strongly encouraged).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News