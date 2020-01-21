Frederick Jay Stone
GLENS FALLS — Visitation for Frederick Jay Stone will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

At 5:30 p.m. friends and family are invited to share memories of Fred at the funeral home.

A celebration of Fred’s life will continue at Park St. Tavern following the services.

