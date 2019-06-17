{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — Francis R. (Rudy) Golden, 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post 83 at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Greenmount Cemetery, Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall.

Reception for celebration of his life will follow afterwards at the American Legion Hall, 148 Main St., Whitehall. Those planning to attend may bring a covered dish to share if they wish.

Memorial donations in his honor may be directed to his brother, Timothy Golden.

Arrangements were cared for by the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

