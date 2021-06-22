 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury
0 entries

Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Frances “Tee” Alberta (Viele) Fleury

FORT EDWARD — Frances “Tee” Alberta Viele Fleury, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. All attendees must wear a mask entering and exiting the church.

The Rite of Committal will be following in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Frances’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips to help you drive safely

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News