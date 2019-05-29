{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT and BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stephen Andrews, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

the life of: Forrest Harvey Wood
