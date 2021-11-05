 Skip to main content
Floyd R. Varney

Floyd R. Varney

GRANVILLE — Floyd R. Varney, 83, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, after a brief illness, in his home.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Assembly of God Church, 18 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY. Light refreshments will follow at the church, after the conclusion of the memorial service.

In loving memory of Floyd, contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) by mail at P.O. Box 22445, New York, NY 10087, by calling 888-557-7177, or by visiting lls.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

