 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence M. "Sis" Green

  • 0

Florence M. "Sis" Green

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Florence M. "Sis" Green who passed away on January 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook to stop collecting location data and delete stored location history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News