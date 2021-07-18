Florence C. Schafer Richard S. “Dick” Schafer Patti Rae Brown

CORINTH — A Committal Service for Florence C. Shafer, who passed away May 27, 2020, Richard S. "Dick" Shafer, who passed away Oct. 7, 2020, and Patti Rae Brown, who passed away July 17, 2010, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.