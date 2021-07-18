 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence C. Schafer Richard S. “Dick” Schafer Patti Rae Brown
0 entries

Florence C. Schafer Richard S. “Dick” Schafer Patti Rae Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Florence C. Shafer, Richard S. "Dick" Shafer, & Patti Rae Brown

CORINTH — A Committal Service for Florence C. Shafer, who passed away May 27, 2020, Richard S. "Dick" Shafer, who passed away Oct. 7, 2020, and Patti Rae Brown, who passed away July 17, 2010, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News