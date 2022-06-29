 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Florence "Ann" (Meneely) Coltey

  • 0

Florence “Ann” (Meneely) Coltey

FORT ANN — Florence “Ann” (Meneely) Coltey, 81, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler Street in Hudson Falls, with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News