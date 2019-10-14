WARRENSBURG — Florence (Allen) H. Viele, 92, (1926-2019) who passed away Aug. 20, 2019, will be buried with her husband (Homer C. Viele - 1922-1973) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Chestertown Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial talk at 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 69 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg. The talk will be followed by a reception at 6 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George.
