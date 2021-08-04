Faith Ann (Hewitt) Bouchard

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 1 p.m on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet-Shaker Rd, Albany, NY. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.