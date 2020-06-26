Evelyn E. Kots

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Evelyn E. Kots, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Due to current restrictions, masks must be worn, and guests must be limited to 40 people at once in the building. Social distancing must be maintained. Please stay in your cars until you are prompted to enter. Thank you.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon following the calling hour with Rev. Penny Brink of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow services at the Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.

