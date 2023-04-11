Eva Heroux
QUEENSBURY — Eva Heroux, 102, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Glens Falls Center.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY, 12804, with Rev. Richard Weihing officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Condolences and floral bouquets may be sent directly to the funeral home through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
