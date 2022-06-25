 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene "Chic" Choppa

GLEN LAKE/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL — Memorial Mass for Eugene "Chic" Choppa, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. today, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls.

For online condolences and to view Chic's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

