SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ethel C. Gardner, 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home.

At Ethel's request, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Ethel's Book of Memories please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in this Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.