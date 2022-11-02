 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernest B. Johnson, Sr.

CORINTH — Ernest B. Johnson, Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Born on April 25, 1935, in Chestertown, he was the son of Franklin B. and Cora M. (St. Dennis) Johnson.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

