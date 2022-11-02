Ernest B. Johnson, Sr.
CORINTH — Ernest B. Johnson, Sr., age 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Born on April 25, 1935, in Chestertown, he was the son of Franklin B. and Cora M. (St. Dennis) Johnson.
Visitation will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.