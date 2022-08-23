 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erna Deich Florence Paul William Perrelli and Ursula Perrelli

On Thursday, August 26, 2022 Erna Deich, Florence Paul, William Perrelli, and Ursula Perrelli will be laid to rest at Glens Falls Cemtery on Bay Street at 11:30 a.m.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

