FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and services have been postponed till further notice.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery, private and at the convenience of the family.

