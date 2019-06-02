{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Emma L. Breault passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 8 at the Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

