HARTFORD — Emma L. Breault passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 8 at the Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
