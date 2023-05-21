Emma (Boynton) Nelson

HUDSON FALLS — A Memorial Mass for Emma (Boynton) Nelson, 92, who passed away peacefully on Friday evening, December 16, 2022, will be held 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, 5550 Executive Drive, #200, Tampa, FL 33609.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.