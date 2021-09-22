Elsie Louise Holfolter

CHESTERTOWN — A graveside service for Elsie Louise Holfolter, who passed away January 26, 2021, will be held Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Chester Rural Cemetery, Rt 9 Chestertown, NY. Funeral services are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY.