 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellen (West) Bombard

  • 0

Ellen (West) Bombard

GANSEVOORT — Ellen (West) Bombard of Mountain Rd., Gansevoort passed with family at her bedside on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram to shut down the IGTV app

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News