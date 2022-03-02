Ellen (West) Bombard

GANSEVOORT — Ellen (West) Bombard of Mountain Rd., Gansevoort passed with family at her bedside on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.