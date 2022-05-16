Elizabeth Jean Marie Sutphen

GLENS FALLS — Elizabeth Jean Marie Sutphen, 93, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Pastor Christof Kober officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.