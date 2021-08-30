QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth "Betty" O'Brien of Queensbury passed away after a short illness on August 25, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Family and friends may call 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral services will be held at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road Queensbury, NY at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.