Elizabeth “Betty” Anne (Vollaro) Lehecka

Calling hours for Elizabeth Lehecka, 74, who passed away August 21, 2021 will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

