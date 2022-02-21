Elizabeth Ann Hernandez

QUEENSBURY — Elizabeth Ann Hernandez, 64, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, February 21, 2022 at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. A Celebration of Life will be conducted following the calling hour at noon.

Burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.