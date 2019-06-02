{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A celebration of life for Eleanor Rowland Nobile, who passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Road, Queensbury.

All are invited to Robinson Hall in the Harrisena Education and Community Center for refreshments following the service in celebration of Eleanor's life.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Eleanor Rowland Nobile
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments