Eleanor Marie (Curtin) Smith

QUEENSBURY — Eleanor Marie (Curtin) Smith, 97, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2022.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband at 11 a.m., Monday, March 14, at St. Agnes Cemetery Menands, NY. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

