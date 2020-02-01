Eleanor M. “Pete” Orsini
GLENS FALLS — Friends of Eleanor M. “Pete” Orsini may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. following calling hours with Sister Donna Irvine S.S.N.D officiating.

Rite of Committal will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls in the spring.

