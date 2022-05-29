 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Lucille Magowan

QUEENSBURY — A memorial service will be held for Elaine Lucille Magowan, 91 who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, Aviation Rd, Queensbury.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

