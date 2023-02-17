Edward W. Hamilton

ARGYLE — Edward W. Hamilton, 82 passed on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809, followed by a short service and concluding with a brief 2 p.m. funeral at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

In celebration of Ed’s life, there will be a reception on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Greenwich Elks Lodge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.