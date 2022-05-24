 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward "T-Joe" Phillips

Edward “T-Joe” PhillipsFORT EDWARD — Graveside services for Edward “T-Joe” Phillips, who passed away on December 23, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls, NY.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

